Ghana Beyond Aid Requires A United Front

Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, has called for a united effort to accelerate the transformation of the economy and end the dependence on foreign aid.

She said every Ghanaian needed to buy into the President’s vision of building “Ghana beyond aid”.

She indicated that 'Ghana beyond aid' was not going to be achieved overnight.

Madam Osei Opare was speaking at the “Seventh Heroes of Distinction Awards” in Accra, organized by the West Africa International Press Limited, publishers of the New West Africa International Magazine.

She said it was important to recognize that no country across the world had succeeded by relying solely on aid.

That was why it was important for everybody to give strong backing to the government’s drive to bring efficiency into the management of the nation’s resources - add more value to the raw materials.

Madam Osei Opare said a solid foundation had been laid with the introduction of initiatives like the “planting for food and jobs” and the “one-district one-factory", which hinged on utilising the local resources in each district to propel industrial transformation.

She renewed the call to banks and other financial institutions to bring down the cost of borrowing to enable young entrepreneurs to access loans to establish their own businesses to create wealth and jobs for the people.

Madam Osei Opare, who is Ghana’s first female to serve in the position of Chief of Staff, was honoured with an award for her contribution to Ghanaian politics and distinguished professional career at the event.

Other individual award winners were Mr. John-Peter Amewu, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, for his relentless fight against illegal mining, Madam Kemi Adeosun, Finance Minister of Nigeria, the late Dr. Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu, Founder of the Global Haulage Company, who was posthumously awarded for philanthropy.

Also awarded were some companies including the Chiropractic and Wellness Centre, Royal Bank, Amenfiman Rural Bank, Akim-Bosoma Rural Bank, Amansie West Rural Bank, Freddy’s Corner, Adonko Bitters, Afro-Arab Microfinance, Al Bakery and the Saint Andrew Senior High School.

They were presented with plaques and certificates.

Dr. John Kofi Mensah, the Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank, who chaired the function, underlined the need for a change of mindsets and attitudes to make “Ghana beyond aid”, a dream come true.

Dr. Dee Otibu-Asare, Chief Executive Officer of the West Africa International Press Limited, said his outfit was eager to assist the fight against corruption, foster unity and promote investment opportunities in the sub-region.