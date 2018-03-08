Dr Appiagyei Donkor Withdrawn From Techiman North Constituency NPP Chairmanship Race

Mr. Oheneba Appiagyei, Director of the GIFAS Herbal Centre has withdrawn from the Techiman North constituency Chairmanship race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Appiagyei who announced his back out at a news conference, emphasized he took the decision not for himself but in the supreme interest and cohesion of the NPP.

“I have the option to opt for court to restrain and to put the elections in Techiman north on hold till justice is served but as i said, the party is supreme over all interests” Mr. Appiagyei added.

He admitted that some people within the party in the Techiman North constituency feel threatened since he opted to compete in the constituency election.

“It is as if my candidature as Chairman of Techiman North constituency (NPP) is a death warrant for some individuals whose reasons is yet to uncover” Mr. Appiagyei stressed.

He further stated that his membership, loyalty and contribution to the NPP at all levels was a known fact that could not be disputed.

Mr. Appiagyei however urged his teeming supporters to remain calm, stay focus and bear with him as he willingly throws in the towel.

He consequently reaffirmed his commitment as a member of the NPP in Techiman North constituency, and urged all to support the party for the bigger task ahead in 2020.

Read the full statement below

Dr. Oheneba Appiagyei (Gifas) willingly withdraw from Techiman North constituency Chairmanship Race.

Ladies and gentlemen of the press i welcome you to this brief press conference in my house this afternoon.

I called you here this afternoon in respect to the Techiman North constituency elections and matters arising.

I will begin by thanking you all present; my teaming supporters, well wishers, sympathizers and the media present. A lot have happened concerning our constituency elections and the man in this whole saga or controversy if u like, is no other person but myself, Oheneba Appiagyei Donkor. It is as if my candidature as Chairman of Techiman North constituency( NPP) is a death warrant for some individuals whose reasons is yet to uncover. My membership as an NPP person in the constituency has not been disputed from region to National. My contributions from the constituency, Region to National is also a known fact which has not been disputed as well. My love for my party, the NPP is in no doubt.

I have sat down, reflected many times as matters unfold and have reached a decision not for myself but for the supreme interest of our great party and the cohesion the NPP needs to have. I have the option to opt for court to restrain and to put the elections in Techiman north on hold till justice is served but as i said, the party is supreme over all interest.

On this note, i will like to urge all my teaming supporters to remain calm, stay focus and bear with me as i willingly throw in the towel by withdrawing from the Techiman North constituency elections chairmanship race.

I remain a committed party member in Techiman North constituency, and i pledge my unflinching support to the party in rain or shine as i have been doing over the years.

To my overwhelming supporters, i urge you all to support the party for the bigger task ahead of us in 2020

Thank you.

Signed

Dr. STEPHEN APPIAGYEI DONKOR

0506991999

0543311749