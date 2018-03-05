Use The Universal Design For Learning Framework

Selected teachers at a forum in Winneba has been reminded to use the Universal Design for Learning (UDL) to ensure that no child is left behind in education.

The Universal Design for Learning Framework is an educational framework based on research in the learning sciences that guides the development of flexible learning environments that can accommodate individual learning differences.

This framework ensures that children who have special needs or a disability are taken care of in education

The teachers who participated in the forum expressed their commitment to ensure that no child is discriminated against while ensuring equity in learning.

The Forum was organized by Department of Social Studies of University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in collaboration with Effutu Municipal Education Directorate.

The participants were taken through topics such as: A Pedagogical Tool for Today's Divers and Inclusive Classroom Universal Design for Learning

Ms. Tiece M. Ruffin an Associate Professor in the Department of Education at the University of North Carolina Asheville in U.S.A and currently 2017/2018 Fulbright U.S. Senor Scholar at the University of Education, urged the participants to be quality advocators of UDL in their respective schools to help remove barriers in the classrooms to enable the children acquire the requisite knowledge and skills to be productive future leaders.

'Ghana adopted Universal Design for Learning as a conceptual frame for its inclusive Education Policy in 2015 at ensuring access and learning for all children; especially those disadvantaged from linguistic, ethnic, gender, geographic, or religious minority, from an economically impoverished background as well as children with special needs including those with disabilities'.

The main goal of the inclusive Education policy is to redefine and recast the delivery and management of education services to respond to the diverse needs of all learners within the framework of the UDL and Child Friendly School Concept, she stated.

Ms. Rose Tenkorang Effutu, Municipal Director of Education, expressed gratitude to Management of the Department of Special Education, UEW for the forum

She said for every Nation to develop its citizen ought to be educated and urged the teachers to make good use of the knowledge and skills they have acquired.