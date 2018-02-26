Future NDC Government Won't Free Abuga Pele--General Mosquito

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it will be absurd for the party to overturn the conviction of former legislator for Chiana Paga, Abuga Pele.

In a statement Monday, the General Secretary of the party Asiedu Nketia said since the NDC was the initiator of the conviction, it cannot turn around to pardon any person who has been convicted as a result.

Mr Nketia's comments follow a statement purported to have been made by NDC Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo Constituency Nii Lante Vanderpuye which suggest Mr Pele who was convicted last week will be released if the party comes back to power.

The party "wishes to place on record that the sentiment expressed by the Honourable Member on the above-cited statement do not reflect in any remotest sense the position of the party regarding the fight against corruption in the country on the matter involving the conviction of Abuga Pele in particular."

The NDC said although it sympathises with the family, friends and sympathizers of our former MP in such matters the interest of the state cannot be subjected to an individual or partisan interest.

It further urged the current Nana Akufo-Addo led-government to emulate this shining example of the Mahama administration and, "muster enough courage to bring members of his government who have been accused of corrupt practices to justice instead of praising them and misleading Ghanaians that all his ministers and appointees are clean."

Below is the statement:

MP’s SENTIMENT DOES NOT REFLECT NDC’s POSITION

A statement purported to have been made by National Democratic Congress, NDC Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo Constituency Honourable Nii Lantey Vanderpuye in an interview with a local radio station has widely been circulated in both print and electronic media.

In the said statement, an unfortunate impression has been created by the Honourable Member that the NDC will release Honourable Abuga Pele, the convicted former Member of Parliament for Chiana Paga from prison if the party succeeded in capturing power in 2020.

It is will be called that Honourable Abuga Pele was sentenced to six years in prison for causing financial loss to the state.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC wishes to place on record that the sentiment expressed by the Honourable Member on the above-cited statement do not reflect in any remotest sense the position of the party regarding the fight against corruption in the country on the matter involving the conviction of Honourable Abuga Pele in particular.

We wish to remind Ghanaians that the investigation and prosecution of Honourable Abuga Pele was initiated by the NDC as part of our strategy to rid the country of corruption, and this strategy involves measures to prevent corruption and how to deal with corruption when it has already occurred. They include exposure, investigation, prosecution and punishment of corruption.

It will, therefore, be absurd that after a successful conviction has been achieved in this particular case, the initiator will turn around to free any person who has been convicted as a result.

We can understand the emotional trauma the family, friends and sympathizers of our former MP are going through at this critical moment. However, it is the belief of the leadership of NDC that in matters like this, the interest of the state cannot be subjected to individual or partisan interest.

We rather urge the current Nana Akuffo Addo led - government to emulate this shining example of the Mahama administration and, muster enough courage to bring members of his government who have been accused of corrupt practices to justice instead of praising them and misleading Ghanaians that all his ministers and appointees are clean.

Signed

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

General Secretary, NDC