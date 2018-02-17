What Roadmap Did Mahama Give Akufo-Addo?

He had better direct his guff, tripe, or tosh, as Britons are wont to say, to the very wise voters who resoundingly chucked the Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) out of the Flagstaff House a little over a year ago. I have already responded umpteen times to his impudent nonsensical tirades about the purported economic achievements of the last NDC regime and so I, instead, would ask Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, the Tongu-North’s Member of Parliament, precisely what roadmap the outgoing President John Dramani Mahama bequeathed his successor, the now-President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo, vis-à-vis the implementation of the fee-free Senior High School policy initiative which, by the way, Mr. Mahama himself publicly pooh-poohed as a veritable pipe-dream.

You see, any fool, who is also a congenital idiot, can reverse the picture of his own reality and pretend that the fact that Nana Akufo-Addo has had to pay road contractors hired by his predecessor arrears for work done dating from between 2012 and 2016, to the humongous tune of GHȻ 1 Billion, is an unprecedented economic achievement that ought to be lauded by the key operatives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Even as I write, there is an outstanding tab of GHȻ 600 million in monies owed our road contractors by the Mahama regime that has yet to be defrayed (See “Free SHS Roll Out Testament to Mahama’s Economic Magic” MyJoyOnline.com / Modernghana.com 2/8/18). Maybe his main political opponents in the Tongu-North Constituency, of the Volta Region, would do Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa and the rest of the country great good by initiating a process of having their “gross misrepresentative” recalled and promptly replaced with a more intelligent and progressive-minded, as well as civically responsible representative.

The people of Tongu-North or North-Tongu can definitely do far better than having the perennially bumbling former Deputy Education Minister so poorly and disgracefully represent them. Indeed, rather than fatuously demand how Finance Minister Kenneth Kuntunkununku Ofori-Atta could facilitate the implementation of such forward-looking policy initiative as the fee-free Senior High School System, Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa ought to be questioning the decision by the Haruna Iddrisu-led NDC Parliamentary Minority to pressure the Finance Minister into tendering his resignation. I mean, why are these NDC machine operatives still stirring a tropical storm in a calabash vis-à-vis the GHȻ 2.25 Billion Bond? Is Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa suggesting that this fundraising initiative was also bequeathed Nana Akufo-Addo by Mr. Mahama?

You see, rather than swallow their vacuous and overweening pride and arrogance and humbly learn how to do politics in a mature and very adult manner from their NPP counterparts, the Haruna Iddrisu Spare-Tire Socialists and the Okudzeto-Ablakwa-led Trokosi Nationalists have unwisely and regressively resorted to the politics of relentless harassment, in a bid to distracting the progressively on-course and constructive Akufo-Addo Administration from its laudably irreversible course towards positioning Ghana at the forefront of continental African development and enlightenment. Be it drummed loud and clear into the apparently wax-obstructed eustachian tube of Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa and his desperate Ali Baba cronies, that the cause and course of Divine Providence cannot be reversed! Mr. Jato-Trokosi, kindly remove the wax from your turd-clogged ears and take a good listen.

