Conversion Of Halls At KNUST Faces Grand Opposition

The Continental Hall Alumni Association of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has served a notice it will resist attempts by school authorities to convert the hall into a mixed-sex hall.

The Old Continentals say the purpose for creating the all-male hall in 1968 will be defeated if the conversion is allowed to go on.

KNUST Authorities have announced plans to convert some single-sex halls in the school to accommodate its increasing number of female students.

There are two all-male halls in the school namely Unity (Continental) and University Halls as well as one all-female hall, African Hall.

But the school has currently rolled out new programmes in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), which has increased the female population on campus.

As a result, the school authorities have decided to convert the two all-male Halls into mixed residences in order to accommodate more female students.

But the Old Continentals Association (OCA) has labelled the reasons advanced by the school authorities for the exercise as “unfortunate and very weak.”

Speaking on The Pulse on the JOYNEWS channel on MultiTV Thursday, leading member of the Association George Tetteh Wayo said the founders of the school had a reason for creating the two all-male halls.

“Ghana’s first president Kwame Nkrumah knew that we needed some monumental legacy [and] that is why the hall was named Continental,” he said, adding the hall captures the struggle of the African.

He cited all-female African Hall built in 1967 which he said was created to reflect the long fought battle to unite all the countries in the continent.

The attempt to erase these pan African roots is what Old Continentals Association will resist, another Alumni Samuel Larbi told show host Gifty Andoh Appiah.

The Association also presented a petition to the Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to prevail on the school authorities to halt their plans to mix the hall.

