Eastern Region Gets $3m Museum

CATHERINE AFEKU, Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, has cut the sod to begin the construction of a $3 million cocoa museum at Mampong in the Akuapem North municipality of the Eastern Region.

She said the establishment of the museum is in line with the vision of the government to promote local consumption of cocoa and also honour the memory of the late Tetteh Quarshie, the patriot who brought cocoa to Ghana.

Mrs. Afeku said the project is expected to increase the contribution of cocoa to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to her, the museum would be used to mark Valentine's Day and the celebration of the National Chocolate Day, dubbed, “Chocofest,” instituted in 2005 by the then Minister for Tourism and Modernization of the Capital City, the late Jake Obetsebi Lamptey.

The minister said when completed, the museum would be a centre to promote the local consumption of chocolate and other cocoa-related products.

“The museum will be a place where tourists will see a live demonstration of the actual planting of the seeds, the agronomical practices of the farmer, the harvesting and drying of the seeds,” she underscored.

The MCE for Akuapem North, Dennis Miracle Aboagye, said the desire of the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly to create a 'local economy' was receiving a massive boost with the museum project.

“This is not a project for just the people of Mampong, but the entire Akuapem North; and the spillover effect on businesses such as hotels, restaurants, art and craft, trade, etc, is huge,” he noted.

He added, “The long-standing dream of the people of Mampong has finally seen fruition, and we will do everything we can as a municipality to ensure that the project is completed on schedule so that the people can harness its benefits to the fullest.”

The colourful ceremony was graced by the Deputy Minister of Information, Asiamah Ama Dokua; Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour and the chiefs of the area.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Mampong, Akuapem