Petitions Greet Poor State Of Pulmako-Bawku-Bolgatanga Road

The Concerned Kusaug Youth, in the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the construction work on the Pulmako- Bawku-Bolgatanga road that has been halted for some time now.

The youth group claded in black and red, held placards and banners with inscriptions; 'Fix Bolga-Bawku-Pulmakom Road Now!!!', 'The road is our dignity', 'The money is there!!!', 'We can no longer wait!!!', 'Dust causes cancer' and 'How many more should die' among others.

They demonstrated peacefully on some streets of the Pusiga District with heavy security presence to present their petition to the President through the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Zubieru Abdulai.

Mr Jarvis Avoka, the Spokesperson for the group who read the petition to the media, said citizens in that part of the country were directly affected by the current state of the road, and appealed to the President to see to it that work on the road continued.

'We have gathered here today, as traders whose livelihoods depend entirely on the road, as Ghanaians who travel on the road daily to serve our country.

Mr Avoka said the significance of the road could not be overemphasised as it linked not only six Districts to the Regional capital, but was also an important road for international trade between Ghana and neighbouring countries such as Togo, Burkina Faso and Niger.

He recalled government's assurance to the Zugraan Naaba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area and his subjects, to complete all ongoing projects in the area including the road in question when the President visited the Region earlier last year on a 'thank you tour.'

The Spokesperson said the President reiterated his assurance when he again paid a working visit to the Region in October 2017, and expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the road.

'It is however, very sad to bring to your notice that progress of work on the road has been painfully slow,' he added.

Mr Avoka explained that, the situation had brought untold hardship to commuters who risk extremely dusty diversions exposing them to armed robbers, 'As a group with keen interest on the timely completion of the road, we have observed with great concern the seeming lack of interest demonstrated by the government in ensuring the release of funds for the smooth progress of work on the road and subsequent timely completion,' he said.

He noted that the hope and aspirations of unemployed youth who were engaged as casual workers within the area had been dashed as over 500 casual workers were laid off in the latter part of 2017.

Receiving the petition, Mr Abdulai assured the youth that the concerns raised would be conveyed to the President through the Regional Minister, and said plans advanced to ensure that work on the road project continued and completed on time.