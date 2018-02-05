Ace Backs Auditor General's Request For Powers To Prosecute

Legal practitioner Ace Ankomah has backed an application by the Auditor-General for prosecutorial powers .

Hailing the request as "very revolutionary" the anti-corruption campaigner said the application from Daniel Domelevo to the Attorney-General is "doable".

The Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has explained his request is to help make mismanagement of public funds a prohibitive option following years of impunity in the mismanagement of public funds.

He said on Joy FM Top Story, the Attorney-General's Department appears overwhelmed by cases to prosecute including damning findings in the Department's annual report.

"If the Attorney-General gives me a fiat which I have applied for, you will see me in action", the tough-talking Domelevo said at a press conference where he released the 2016 Auditor-General's report.

Daniel Domelevo said his request "shouldn't be any complex thing" although the Attorney-General's Department appears to be suggesting his request is not "simple".

Bodies like the Ghana Police Service, Economic and Organised Crime Office all have prosecutorial powers ceded from the Attorney-General under Article 88 of the 1992 constitution.

The latest addition to the ranks of statutory bodies with prosecutorial powers is the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The Special Prosecutor is the Akufo-Addo government's attempt to depoliticise the prosecution of political corruption.

The SP is independent and enjoys the security of tenure aimed at boosting the confidence of the office-holder to go after targets without fear or favour.

The Auditor-General appears eager to play a more meaningful role in fighting mismanagement of public funds after years of simply preparing reports.

Domelevo who has made no secret of his delight at a Supreme Court judgment that ordered his department to disallow and surcharge persons who abuse public funds, wants to do more.

Ace Ankomah whose group OccupyGhana went to the Supreme Court to obtain the judgment said the prosecutorial power if granted the Auditor-General should be clearly spelt out to avoid conflicting jurisdiction.

He explained this power could be simply couched as granting Daniel Domelevo specific powers to tackle special cases.

He offered that the powers could be stated as giving the Auditor-General powers to prosecute offences arising out of the Auditor-General's report.

Ace Ankomah said he does not expect the granting of extra powers to need parliamentary approval as was the case of the Special Prosecutor.

That office is an entirely new creation while the Auditor-General is an existing one asking for expanded powers.

Ace Ankomah said the request for more powers for the Auditor-General is long overdue because the Attorney-General's Department is "swamped".

He said although too many cooks spoil the broth, more cooks, in this case, is a good thing as long as the 'cooks' know their roles and are constantly communicating.

"There is nothing wrong with having cooks if you determine what each cook can cook", he went on with his analogy and explained, "one is cooking the soups, one is cooking the yams and one is cooking the stews."