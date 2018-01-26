Victims Of North Gonja Chieftaincy Clashes Get Support

The Northern Regional Coordinating Council [NRCC], has donated relief items to victims of the recent chieftaincy clashes between Gonjas and Tampulimas in the North Gonja District.

The items were handed over to the Regional National Disaster Management Organization [NADMO], for onward distribution to the victims.

These comprised 150 bags of rice, 50 cartons of cooking oil, 200 bags of cement and 20 packets of zinc.

It also included 150 mattresses, 20 bales of used clothing, 200 plastic plates, and equal number of plastic drinking cups.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, supervised the distribution exercise, and appealed to philanthropists for support.

He asked residents of the Tampulima community to volunteer information to the police to smoke out trouble makers.

Salifu Saeed also raised alarm over the proliferation of unlicensed weapons in the North Gonja District, and asked the owners to surrender themselves to the police.

The Northern Regional NADMO Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullah Hindu, cautioned the district NADMO secretariat against diversion of the relief items for personal gains.

According to him, the regional secretariat is short of stock, and urged the victims to make do with the items, whilst waiting for support from the national NADMO headquarters.