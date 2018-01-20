Accidents In Western Region Killed 125 In 2017

The Western Regional Manager of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), Thomas Bismark Boakye, has revealed that road accidents claimed the lives of about 125 people in the region in 2017.

He indicated that a survey conducted revealed that most people who created problems on the road were personnel of the security services, staff of banks operating in the area and workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Mr Boakye revealed this during this year's Incident Command and Control Programme organized by his outfit for senior officers of the security services, safety and transport managers from selected organizations and journalists.

According to him, it was pathetic to note that most security personnel in the area drove in their uniforms without licence and road worthiness documents adding, “They are messing up; things are not going on well so we need to sit them up.”

He continued, “This is a forum to discuss all these issues and I am appealing to the security personnel who offend road safety regulations to desist from that, otherwise they will be made to face the law.”

He pointed out that he had already engaged personnel of the various security services on the need to comply with road safety regulations to ensure sanity on the road.

“Now we have decided that if a security person is caught driving without a licence, that person will be forced to go to our school for six months to learn the rules again,” he pointed out.

Mr Boakye indicated that it is sad to note that most staff of the various banks in the region drive to work early morning and drive home late without the requisite driving documents.

He also asserted that some public workers, particularly from ECG who drive government vehicles were sometimes seen misbehaving on the road. He explained that the essence of the Incident Command Programme was to among other things, remind the security personnel of their respective duties at accident or emergency scenes.