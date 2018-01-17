Fighting Corruption: My Government Has Done Far Better Than Mahama

President Akufo-Addo believes his administration has been more serious with the fight against corruption in the public sector than the Mahama government.

According to him, his commitment to fighting corruption can be seen in his firm actions on allegations of corruption against some of his appointees.

Speaking at a Media Encounter at the Flagstaff House to mark his first year in office, Nana Akufo-Addo stressed that he was much interested in ensuring that no member of his administration is corrupt.

“It is important to note that in my first year of office, two separate bipartisan probes have been established to inquire into allegations of corruption as against zero in the Mahama years despite the persistent calls by the then minority…. I have a greater interest in my appointees not being corrupt than any critic could possibly have. Try me, produce evidence to back the allegation, and see what the reaction will be,” he said.

The President said all allegations of corruption against his appointees that had been fully investigated, proved the appointees not guilty.

He chided persons he described as “politically motivated” for their consistent attack on the government as being corrupt, although all such allegations have not been substantiated.

“So far, every single act of alleged corruption labeled against any member of my administration has been, or is in the process of being investigated by independent bodies and the findings so far made public…They have all been investigated and no evidence has been produced to suggest the perpetration of any act of corruption. However, some people appear determined to stick to their politically motivated view that there has been corruption,” Akufo-Addo said.

“We should be careful about the new trend that appears to be emerging whereby any allegation, no matter how spurious gains the character of a scandal or an act of corruption even when it is shot down,” he added.

Special Prosecutor’s appointment

Commenting on his appointment of former Attorney General, Martin Amidu as the country's first Special Prosecutor to primarily deal with the issue of corruption among past and current public officials, Nana Akufo-Addo said, “I do not expect that he [Martin Amidu will provide all the answers for dealing with the phenomenon of corruption by public officials, but I do believe that at the least, the office will remove the fear of partisan prosecution and put the fear of God in all public officials who are intending to go on the path of corruption.”