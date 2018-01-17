Petepom Community Commend Assembly for KG Block

The assemblyman for Petepom electoral Area in the Prestea Huni-Valley District honourable Peter Ofori has expressed his satisfaction to the District Assembly and the Chief Executive

Hon Mozart Kweku Owu for the first Ultra modern KG block.

The Prestea Huni-Valley DCE Thursday 11th January 2018 cut- sod for the construction a two-unit KG Block, with kitchen, dining hall, staff common room, store room, headmasters office and a mechanized bore-hole with an overhead storage tank.

Speaking on BEST FM's "Maakye" morning show on Tuesday 17th January 2018,

Hon Peter Ofori expressed the commitment of the Chief and people of Petepom in educating their children since they are the future leaders of the community.

" I feel a heavy load has been taken off my head, we have been chasing this project over the years and it never bears fruit, why won't I be happy if the Assembly is doing it for me now" Hon Peter stated.

The DCE also urged the Danmuz company Ltd, the contractor to complete the project within six months and employ 75% of his workforce from the Petepom community.

" We the people of Petepom are very grateful to Hon Mozart and the Assembly, we will make sure we give our maximum support and supervision to the contractor to enable him to deliver a perfect project in the end. As I speak to you, we are getting a safer place for the contractor to keep his materials so that myself and Nananom will keep our eyes on it" Hon Peter Ofori told Best FM morning show.

"I have started encouraging some of the youth to take up the challenge and build their work experience and make some money for their family upkeep.

The project when completed will solve the problems of the school if not all.