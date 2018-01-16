"YOU and yourself first" may sound selfish, but it helps;

For life is mainly about you and yourself first,

Then your selflessness should be the next.

Simple; without knowing and testing anything yourself,

How appropriate will it be to give same to someone else?

Spend time therefore to know yourself,

What you like, hate, love, and everything else;

No one can do or know this but yourself.

YOU ARE UNIQUE

You are unique, and this you know.

Even your fingers show designs of you alone,

Phlegmatic, melancholic, choleric, sanguine, etc. you've known!

Are temperaments, one of which is your own.

How wrong is it that you were not allowed to choose your own,

Or could not select which should be your parents or home?

But that is the Creator's design just to set the tone

For an exciting Globaville we all have as home.