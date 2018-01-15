No One Is Afraid Of The Special Prosecutor

Kwaku Boahen

The Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, has dispelled rumours that members of his party are living in a state of fear following the nomination of Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor.

Kwaku Boahen speaking on Adom FM's Morning Show, 'Dwaso Nsem' Monday said the NDC is prepared to face Martin Amidu squarely when he assumes office.

“How can we be afraid of someone like Martin Amidu…he is a party member…what I can say today is that the NDC don't fear Martin Amidu today and will not fear him tomorrow…,” he stated.

His comment follows the President's announcement of former Attorney General, Martin Amidu as the country's foremost Special Prosecutor.

The country was thrown into euphoria last Thursday following the President's appointment of citizen vigilante known for his unrelenting fight against corruption.

Mr Amidu's office will have the mandate to investigate and prosecute cases of alleged corruption under the Public Procurement Act 203 Act 63 and other corruption-related offences implicating public officers, political office holders and their accomplices.

But Kwaku Boahen insists the Special Prosecutor nominee cannot scare the party which nurtured him for such a position.

He however added that he was shocked that Martin Amidu accepted the offer to occupy the post after criticizing the bill.

News of the appointment of Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor, he said, came as a shock to him as according to him, he did not expect someone like Amidu who had criticized the bill to accept such an appointment.

“It is still shocking that the same Martin Amidu who declared the Special Prosecutor Bill unconstitutional will accept an appointment to occupy that position…,” he said.

He however called on Martin Amidu to be bold to prosecute people who are alleged to have engaged in acts of corruption in this country.

“The question is will Amidu be bold to investigate acts of corruption against the government like the Ghana Post GPS or CHRAJ indicting Ofori Attah…but he should be bold to do that…,” he said.