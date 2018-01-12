Farmer Gets 10 Years For Ganja Possession

A 45-year farmer caught with large quantity of marijuana has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in hard labor by the Juaso Circuit Court.

Kofi Gbedema has been dealing in hard drugs at Dampong, a predominantly farming community, in the Asante-Akim Municipality, and was arrested by the police following a tip off.

He was charged with illegal possession of narcotic drugs and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Police Detective Sergenat Princeton Peasah Darkwah, told the court, presided over by Mr. Yusif Assibey, that the Municipal Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Andrew Anyani, led a team of officers to apprehend him after he had been flagged up.

A search of his room in the presence of the wife and other witness uncovered two large parcels and 78 wraps of dried leaves that proved to be marijuana.

He admitted ownership of the psychoactive drug and mentioned one Mark from Wenchi as his source of supply.

GNA

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA