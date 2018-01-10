The School of Continuing and Distance Education (SCDE) of the University of Ghana (UG) would be holding its 69th Annual New Year School and Conference (ANYSC) to create avenue for deliberations on national issues.

The five-day programme would start from January 15 and end on January 19 at the University of Ghana, Legon and would be chaired by Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the Vice Chancellor of the University.

A statement signed by Professor Michael Tagoe, Dean of the SCDE said The New Year School and Conference is a common platform for experts and academics to discuss various issues of national concern and possibly make recommendations for national development.

This year's ANYSC would be held on the theme: 'Job Creation for Accelerated National Development: The Role of the Private Sector'.

The Special Guest of Honour for the programme would be Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana.

The statement said the keynote address is expected to be delivered by Dr Sam Jonah, the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast who doubles as the Chairman of Jonah Capital.