Ghana’s Kwame A.A Opoku Wins Africa Youth Of The Year (Male) At The 2017 Africa Youth Awards

Africa Youth Awards, the continent’s most coveted awards for young people have announced the winners of its 2017 awards, which engaged over 140 shortlisted nominees, and received another record voting participation from over 145 countries across the globe.

Nominees spanned across 23 categories and included: 51 females, 73 Males and 17 organisations from 25 countries in Africa and the Diaspora.

Notably voted as the African Youths of the Year are: Farida Nabourema: Togolese Political Activist, Author & Executive Director of The Togolese Civil league and Kwame A.A Opoku: Futurist, Ghanaian Business Speaker, Serial Entrepreneur & Founder of Idea Factory Africa.

Kwame A.A Opoku is a Futurist, Global Business Keynote Speaker, Tedx Speaker, Brand Architect, Serial Entrepreneur and a Social Media/Digital Marketer.

As an entrepreneur, he is CEO of Mary & Mary Global partners, a leading communications marketing and PR firm with a bank of super creative and talented minds connecting, informing and creating inspiring work, he is also the Co-Founder and Lead Curator of WE FESTIVAL AFRICA a unique platform dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs who are in the trenches of building their business.

He is one of the most recognised voices on the Continent in the Area of Exponential technologies and has since founded Future of Business Africa (FOBA). FOBA GLOBAL is an independent non-profit futuristic business think tank using exponential technologies to tackle Africa’s biggest challenges and creating the future —today.

HE is also the Founding President of Institute of Future Learning and Innovations, a collaborative learning platform and educational institute focused on raising the next crop of exponential thinkers and innovators. HE is an itinerary speaker on the subject of AI, Robotics, Space Economy, Nano Technology, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Optogenetics etc.

He is the Co-Founder of Idea Factory Africa, a global African Community and a Social Enterprise, welcoming young people from every discipline and culture who seek to influence the world through NOVEL IDEAS.

Kwame is a dynamic millennial who brings international experience to driving transformation and youth empowerment in Africa. In the year 2017 alone he made a record 69 Speaking presentations across 6 Countries in 3 Continents. He also made appearances on Global Stages such as Tedx, Africa Business Day, Live 2 Lead, United Nations Day and the Ghana Youth Summit. He has also shared stage with Globally Recognized Leaders and speakers such as John C Maxwell, H.E Samira Bawumia, Lucy Quist, Uche Ofodile, Keturah King and a host of others.

He is currently the Vice Chair, West Africa for the Young CEOs Business Forum, one of the World’s leading Organizations, he is head of all YCBF related projects within the West African region, making Him Head of Operations in 16 Countries..

Sharing insights about the award, Prince Akpah: co-founder and President mentioned the overwhelming support Africans from all over the world gave to make the 4th edition of the Africa Youth Awards a success.

He also encouraged both winners and nominees to continue being the light and hope for the continent as they inspire the next generation of young achievers and help create the Mighty Africa we all hope for.

Below is the Full List of Winners

African Youth of the Year (Female) - Farida Nabourema (Togo)

African Youth of the Year (Male) - Kwame Antwi-Agyei Opoku – Idea Factory Africa (Ghana)

Award for Academics - Ngozi Marion Emmanuel - Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State (Nigeria)

Advocate of the Year - Farida Nabourema (Togo)

Award for Agriculture - Nathalie Kpante Gambah - Choco Togo (Togo)

Award for Diaspora Achievements - Yvonne Amponsah - Cummins UK Ltd (United Kingdom)

Award for Education- Gabriel Tekpetey - Litac Africa (Ghana)

Award for Technology- Camidus (Cameroon)

Award Youth Empowerment - Rose Aggrey Mmbaga - Raleigh International (Tanzania)

Blogger of the Year - Elorm Beenie - Beeniewords.Com (Ghana)

Discovery of the Year - Nadia Owusu - Saving the Arts in Africa (Ghana)

Entrepreneur of the Year - Sangu Julius Delle - Golden Palm Investments (Ghana)

Fashion Personality of the Year - Maajoa Asabea Yeboah - Asabea Ayisi (Ghana)

Health Personality of the Year - Benson Owusu - Quik Medical Consult (Ghana)

Leader of the Year - Raphael Obonyo - UN Habitat Youth Advisory Board (Kenya)

Literary Excellence - Dr. Samuel Tinagyei - Mandate Book Clubs and Street Libraries (Ghana)

Media Personality of the Year - Ngwane Hansel Masango - Hansel-Media Cameroon (Cameroon)

Musician of the Year - Hanane El Khader (Morocco)

Public Servant of the Year - Meshack Omega Omido - Government of Kenya (Kenya)

Social Enterprise of the Year - Kente Master - (Ghana)

Social Entrepreneur of the Year - Pinkrah Kwaku Kingsley - Community and Entrepreneurial Development Initiative (Ghana)

Special Recognition Award- Roselyne Nyakona - Healthcare Rescue Centre (Kenya)

Startup of the Year - The Wealth Project Holdings (Ghana)

This year’s award was supported by Avance Media, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation, College in Ghana, African Youth Commision, WatsUp TV, All for Development, The YCEO, Gabriel Musa and iLead Africa.