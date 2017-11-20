Teachers Must Have Character And Attitude To Teach - Minister

As part of the monitoring exercise on the Free SHS policy, the Eastern Regional Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Nkawkaw constituency, Honorable Eric Kwakye Dafour paid a visit to Asamankese Senior High School in the West Akim Municipality on Tuesday, 14th November, 2017, to see how far the program has been and challenges confronting the school management, students and Teachers.

In a brief ceremony chaired by the Headmaster of the School, Rev. S.M.A. Munyuhitum, the Honorable Minister confessed and lamented how tedious the teaching job is and has become. He therefore charged teachers never to give up and keep the professionalism high.

ADVICE TO TEACHERS

The Minister, Honourable Darfour, took the opportunity to see teachers as part of him, since he played the role as a teacher years back. He used his experience as a teacher in Abuakwa State College from 1982 -1985 to advice teachers to have sound moral attitude to be able to teach. He said, “It is not easy assembling over two thousand students at a place to talk to” but cautioned tutors present to have the character and attitude to be able to handle the students.

He stressed that, since the school is mixed school, male teachers need the fortitude in handling the young girls. He also charged teachers to handle the students entrusted in their hands as their own children and help enhance the image of the school they teach in.

On the part of perception of others and teachers towards the profession, the Minister told teachers to esteem their job since there is a huge unemployment situation in the country. He further stressed on the fact that, postings of teachers are not done based on party colours and that teachers who want preferences on place to be posted should not attribute it to political colours if their preferences are not met. He therefore asked teachers to use the right channels when dealing with issues of postings and other educational problems.

The Minister ceased the opportunity to caution the Ghana Education Service Directorates across the country to be each other keepers. He said, “Sometimes, you teachers, you are your own enemies; It is your own colleagues who are undermining the directorate” ……he bemoan to the teachers that, some of the people who man the directorates behaves as if they don’t know their own colleagues. “Sometimes, it borders on corruption” he added. The Minister advised various Educational Directorates to be each other keepers and should help one another because teachers in the classrooms and the directorates belong to the same fraternity – “Doing that will uplift the image of GES for all” He proposed.

FREE SHS

Touching on the free SHS policy, the Honourable Minister said teachers should handle the 704 students under the policy in the school very well. He noted to the over 110 staff present that; the free SHS is not under piloting. “It’s in full swing” he said. He admitted the challenges the free SHS policy is fraught with, be it accommodation, classrooms and the rest but assured the School that, Ghana Educational Trust Fund (GetFund) is working with government to put in place the necessary infrastructure and logistics to help arrest the present situation.

POLITICS

The Minister admonished teachers who take politics to the classrooms and their common rooms to desist and act professionally. He said, “I’m an NPP man but I have not come here with my T-shirt or my muffler or whatever, but I know those of you who are here, some will be NPP, some will be NDC and I’m tempted to believe that we can have Akua Donkor here- That is the essence of democracy, but don’t let your political inclinations overshadow your performance…… Don’t bring partisan thing here.” He concluded by advising teachers not to walk on that tangent and that, the time for politicking is over. He charged teachers to exhibit professionalism and not switch politics to the classroom.

HEADMASTER AND STAFF COMMENDATION AND APPEAL

The headmaster of the school, Rev S.M.A. Munyuhitum, commended the government for providing books for the students and stressed that, it should continue in that direction. He appealed once more to the government to help him and the entire school to arrest two key problems confronting the school as far as the free SHS policy is concerned. He listed inadequate space for girls in the boarding house and shortage of beds in the boys’ dormitory as the major two challenges the school is bedeviled.

To close the gathering, the Assistant Headmaster (Administration), Mr. Albert Turkson, proposed to government to have a relook into the Free SHS policy since it has been difficult for students who find certain courses difficult switching to another they can excel in- comparing the current system to the previous, students are given the chance to switch courses if they find certain courses uncomfortable. He therefore appealed to the government to provide avenue for students to be able to change courses after placement.

A teacher, Mr. Frank Dankwa, also appealed to the government to assist the school with a beautiful bus since those in use have all worn out and growing rickety as the school ages.