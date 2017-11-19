Kintampo Waterfall Reopened

The Kintampo waterfall which was closed down since March 2017, has been reopened to the Public on Saturday, November 18th, 2017.

The Falls, one of Ghana's key Tourism destinations was formally closed down by the Vice President after a severe rainstorm caused trees at the edge of the waterfall to fall on Visitors to the site killing 18 people mostly students of Wenchi Methodist Senior High School.

The facility has since been rehabilitated to a level that enhances visitors' experience and ensures safety by the Ghana Tourism Authority under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

A new stairwell, an infirmary, new washroom facilities, an upgraded event grounds, three new souvenir shops, a museum and a new changing room are part of the enhanced features at the site.

Dr. Bawumia commended all who contributed in bringing back life into the facility.

He showered praises on the security man at post for his endless dedication towards ensuring that the facility is safe during the rehabilitation exercise.

Also present at the launch was the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Madam Catherine Afeku; Minister of Information Mustapha Hamid; Deputy Defense Minister and MP for Nkoranza North Major Derek Oduro; the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister; the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority among others.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com