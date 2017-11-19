Do Not Focus Too Much On Government Employment---Joyce Aryee Urges Graduates

The University of Ghana (UG) has held its congregation for more than 200 graduates in the College of Education on Saturday with the call on them to look beyond depending on government to provide jobs for them.

Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, the President of the Bible Society of Ghana, who made the call, said the country's economy was not immune from the numerous challenges facing the global economy and Government may not provide jobs for all the masses graduating annually.

She said students who have had the benefit of studying at the graduate level and have been trained by some of the finest academics and best minds the country has, should go out, explore the possibilities and plan well to succeed.

She said some of the most notable people in society today did not have the opportunities many graduates have had.

Dr Aryee, who also the Founder and Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, said there are people who have made it even in this tough economy like 'Kwame Despite of the Despite Group, Michael Agyekum Addo of KAMA Industries Limited, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo of Sikkens, Madam Justina Baidoo of the Adom Mbroso Company Limited and countless others'.

She said these people, who have become titans in their respective fields, were able to make it because they made the most of the opportunities available to them, stepped out of their comfort zones, followed their passion and did not give up when they experienced failure and difficulties.

'Wherever you find yourself, whether in academia, in public service, in the corporate world, or starting up your own business, I urge you to always strive to do the very best you can…,' she said.

Dr Aryee urged the graduates to be strong in their faith, and put God first in everything they do.

'Try to stand on your own two feet, but know that there is nothing wrong with seeking support when needed from your families, friends and mentors, whom I believe will gladly support you and stand by you as you embark on your individual journeys.

Be strong and hold onto your values, as you go out and take your place in the world. I am sure that very soon, we will be celebrating your successes,' she said.

On his part, Professor Kwame Offei, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs, on behalf of Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the Vice-Chancellor, said in line with the University's vision to position itself as a world-class research-intensive university over the next decade, a strategic plan was launched in 2014 to serve as a roadmap towards attaining the vision.

He said in the 2017/2018 admission cycle, the University admitted 14,129 students to the various programmes run on the main Campus, Korle-Bu Campus, and Accra City Campus and by distance learning.

He said the number comprised 11,707 undergraduates and 2,421 graduate students and that those numbers included 389 international/visiting students from across the world.

Mrs Ama Amponsah-Tawiah, a Masters in Educational Leadership and Management graduate, speaking on behalf of the 2017 class, called on her colleagues to influence the world as change makers and 'also keep the motto of this university burning in our hearts: 'Integri Procedamus': indeed, let us proceed with integrity'.

The occasion was used to honour Mr Joseph Afari Assan, the Principal Teacher of the UG Basic School, as the 'Best Worker' for the 2016/2017 academic year.

GNA

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA