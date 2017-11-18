Concerned Allied Health Graduates Unhappy With Delayed Payment Of Allowance

We the affected graduates of the delayed allowance write to the president, all stakeholders involved and the media of the avalanche ways and manner in which the ministry of health is treating the current batch of allied health graduates who have started their internship for the year 2017/2018 since September 1.

In the first place we the said group are the same people who were denied the students' allowances when the current government took the decision to restore the "scrapped" allowances by the previous government.

Allied health professional graduates are students who have completed the state-owned health training institutions ranging from College of health - Kintampo, Physiotherapy and Orthotics Training School, Brother Tarsicius Prosthetics training college, School of Hygiene Korle-bu.

We offer quality health health care service across the nooks and crannies of this country. Some of the services we render to the country includes: Medical Laboratory Services, Disease Control and Prevention, Nutrition and Diet, Health Promotion and Information Services, Physiotherapy, Environmental Health services, Prosthetics and Orthotics Health Services and many more.

Upon rendering all these services, the government has failed to pay the Internship/National Service allowances to said listed ​Ministry of Health Sponsored - Category ​who also commenced the Internship/National Service on the same date (1st September).

Meanwhile our colleagues from the various tertiary institutions sponsored by the National Service Secretariat and the User Agencies have already received their monthly allowances for September and October respectively.

We have written this release to 'let the cat out of the bag' that we the graduates of allied health are suffering and go through "hell of fire" before making it toour workplaces. We have been made to undergo all these because it is part and mandatory to complete this internship before being recognised as Allied Health Professionals so equally we deserved to be paid.

As at now we do not know the mode of payment and when we will receive our allowances upon the series of visits to the ministry of health and ministry of finance to figure out. ​All we are told is to have patience and keep calm​, wait for financial clearance meanwhile patience do not add value neither money nor food to our stomach.

We pause to ask if these clearances were not orchestrated before starting our mandatory service/internship? Are we going to be compensated for the damages at which the delayed and unpaid internship allowances has caused?

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Honorable Ministers and all stakeholders involved, Honestly upon reading this release, we the graduates who are equally Ghanaians expect you to come to our rescue of these menace before it gets out of hands.

For an excellent health of this country and citizens the President and various stakeholders should as a matter of urgency hear and listen to our cry. We have served with an empty stomach and still serving for barely three months. We believe you are a father for all and we will not be deprived of our our rights and what is due us.

Thank you.

Signed.......

Kelly Michael Agbesi

0243075464

College of Health-Kintampo.

Addo Erica

0245294110

College of Health-Kintampo.

Nazar Wisdom

0551491128

Physiotherapy Assistant Training School, Duayaw-Nkwanta

Michael Wiafe

0266819310

Brother Tarsicius Prosthetics and Orthotic Training School

Agbenyega Domie

0248151480

School of Hygiene, Korle-Bu.

Duah Emmanuel

0246872293

Physiotherapy Assistant Training School, Duayaw-Nkwanta