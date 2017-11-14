modernghana logo

1 hour ago | General News

Akufo-Addo Unveils Octagon Building

MyJoyOnline
President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday commissioned an ultra-modern office complex, Octagon, at a colourful ceremony in Accra.

The facility which is a flagship project of Dream Realty, an estate development company, is one of the high rise buildings with sophisticated modern architectural designs.

The facility is located in the heart of Accra and is surrounded by offices of major financial institutions, Ghana's main courthouses, as well as the Cedi House.

The ceremony was witnessed by a cross-section of people including government officials, businessmen and politicians.

Some of them were Trade and Industry Minister, Allan Kyerematen; CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center, Yoofi Grant; former Accra Mayor, Dr Alfred Vanderpuije, Samia Nkrumah as well as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashittey.

Below are some pictures from the event grounds.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |David Andoh [email protected]

