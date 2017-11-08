Audio: NPP Anti-corruption Drive 'A Big Joke'

Former Corruption Advisor to ex-president John Mahama has described President Nana Akuffo-Addo’s anti-corruption drive as a big joke .

Daniel Batidam says the wait for the Office of the Special Prosecutor before prosecution of corrupt ex-officials begin shows that the government is not committed to the corruption fight.

Rather, he wants the government to stick to the existing blueprint by the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan, to effectively fight corruption.

He spoke to Joy News' Bernice Abu Baidoo.







Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com