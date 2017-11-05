As long as African spirituality keeps following others, African will always be a follower in progress not a leader, though God is one God.By: Kwasi Boadi
Catholic Bishop commends Ashanti Bekwai MCE
The Roman Catholic Bishop of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, Most Rev. John Yaw Afoakwah, has commended the Bekwai MCE, Hon Kyei Baffour for the budgetary allocation of Gh£100,000.00 to Denyaseman Catholic Senior High school, in the Bekwai Municipality for the completion of dining hall and its accessories.
The pronouncement was officially made by the MCE Hon Kyei Baffour during the 5th Pastoral Visit of Most Rev. John Yaw Afoakwah held at the ceremonial ground of Denyaseman Catholic Senior High school.
The Most Rev. John Afoakwah added that, he is highly impressed about the current population of the school which is as a result of the Free Senior High school policy of H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo.
He pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to maintain the policy but also think about the infrastructure, teaching aids and the Teachers Welfare to enhance the betterment of the policy.
He added that, students within SHS across the country should take the merit of the Free Senior High school policy, he also advised them to take God as their first priority and desist from all sorts of immoral acts.
The Bekwai Municipal MCE, Hon. Kyei Baffour also thanked the Bishop and the entire school administration especially the Tutors for the tremendous work done that has uplifted the image of Denyaseman Catholic Senior High school high.
Hon Kyei Baffour promised that, the money will be released in no time. Classrooms and dormitories were also assured within shortest possible time.
The Assistant Headmaster of Denyaseman Catholic Senior High school thanked and pleaded with the MCE, Hon Kyei Baffour for speedy implementation of the budget and asked for more.
Source: Daniel Kaku