TOP STORIES
Everything in this world has got it source, for it to survive he need to get connected to his source, a fish has to live in water to survive, therefore you too must get connected in order to succedBy: Richard Asare
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Eyadema's loyalists begin three day solidarity demonstrations
Ho, Aug. 29, GNA - The ruling party in the Republic of Togo, Union for the Republic, has begun a three-day demonstration in the national capital-Lome to pledge its allegiance to President Faure Gnassingbe's regime.
The Prime Minister, Komi Selom Klassou and some government officials were spotted early hours of Tuesday leading the demonstration for the first day.
Buses were seen conveying loyalists clad in white 'T' shirts with white caps from across the country to the capital.
The demonstration is in response to street protests by the opposition demanding term limits for the Presidency.
Checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicate that the counter demonstration has been peaceful, though on a relatively low key, with hardly any military or police presence.
The opposition reportedly cautioned its members to stay away from the counter demonstration as it prepares for massive protests on 6th and 7th September across the country.
GNA
By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Politics