modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Eyadema's loyalists begin three day solidarity demonstrations

GNA
40 minutes ago | Politics

Ho, Aug. 29, GNA - The ruling party in the Republic of Togo, Union for the Republic, has begun a three-day demonstration in the national capital-Lome to pledge its allegiance to President Faure Gnassingbe's regime.

The Prime Minister, Komi Selom Klassou and some government officials were spotted early hours of Tuesday leading the demonstration for the first day.

Buses were seen conveying loyalists clad in white 'T' shirts with white caps from across the country to the capital.

The demonstration is in response to street protests by the opposition demanding term limits for the Presidency.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicate that the counter demonstration has been peaceful, though on a relatively low key, with hardly any military or police presence.

The opposition reportedly cautioned its members to stay away from the counter demonstration as it prepares for massive protests on 6th and 7th September across the country.

GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Politics

TOP STORIES

SSNIT struggling to pay salaries – Andrew Awuni

5 hours ago

Anti-graft campaigners criticise Akufo-Addo's approach to fighting cor...

6 hours ago

quot-img-1Everything in this world has got it source, for it to survive he need to get connected to his source, a fish has to live in water to survive, therefore you too must get connected in order to succed

By: Richard Asare quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.26445.2676
Pound Sterling5.67985.6864
Swiss Franc4.60544.6073
Canadian Dollar3.51953.5227
S/African Rand0.33720.3373
Australian Dollar3.49653.5028
body-container-line