NDC Alleges Wontumi Is Using A/R Minister To Settle Personal Scores With Ibrahim
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is of the firm believe that Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah is being remote-controlled by his Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boadiako in order to settle personal scores with businessman, Ibrahim Mahama.
It would be recalled that in time past, brother of former President John Dramani Mahama dragged the NPP stalwart affectionately called Chairman Wontumi before court for making wild allegations of corruption against him[Ibrahim Mahama].
This followed the burning down of mining equipments belonging to Hansol Mining Company owned by Wontumi a move that angered him resulting in the allegations during a radio interview.
But the NDC suspects that though a court ruled on the matter last year in which the plaintiff lost, Wontumi is behind the scenes pulling the straws to ensure that Ibrahim Mahama pays dearly for what befell him some years back.
According to Abass Nurudeen, a known NDC communicator in the Ashanti Region in statement issued to the media shortly, observed the conduct of the Minister is not surprising judging from the chronology of events.
Read full text of exactly what he said
THE ASHANTI REGIONAL MINISTER IS BEING USED AS A PAWN BY WONTUMI TO SETTLE SCORES WITH E&P AND IBRAHIM MAHAMA
Many are those who have expressed shock and surprise by the unfortunate conduct of the Ashanti regional minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, relative to the seizure of mining equipments belonging to E&P. The DCE of the Atwima Mponua District, acting on the instructions of the minister, illegally impounded these equipments while on it way to engage in preparatory works at a legally acquired bauxite concession of EXTON CUBIC LTD.
Deep throat sources from the Regional coordinating council indicate that Mr simon Osei Mensah is under strict instructions from the Ashanti regional chairman of the NPP- chairman Wontumi- not to release the machines. As a self-acclaimed governor of Ashanti, chairman wontumi believes this is a golden opportunity to show Mr. Ibrahim Mahama where power lies.
Is it therefore not surprising that, the Ashanti regional minister is still holding on to the machines even after the Lands and forestry Minister has asked him to release them?
Is it not strange that even after the minister has been furnished with all the necessary documentary proofs by people within his own government he is still adamant?
Does the Intransigence of the Ashanti Regional minister not lend credence to this claim?
This feeds into the general sense of lawlessness and Arbitrariness that has engulfed the 7-months old Akufo Addo Government ;A govt in which ministers would rather serve the interest of their masters rather than follow due process; a government in which genuine businesses are deliberately impeded from operating on the altar of political expediency..it is indeed a sad day for AMA GHANA.
Maybe, the Ashanti regional minister needs to be reminded that Ghana is a nation governed by laws and not on whims of self conceited government appointees who take instructions from political simpletons; may he be reminded once again that, through this act of indiscretion, he is effectively opening the government up for huge legal liabilities that may culminate in the payment of huge government debt.
But In all these, it is the hypocrisy of our society that l abhor the most; we have a president who has appointed his siblings as ministers of finance, works and housing, Roads and highways, Attorney general etc. We have a president who has appointed his blood daughters as board members and baby Mamas as ambassadors. Nobody seems to see anything wrong with this but these same people see everything wrong with a former president’s brother acquiring a license to engage in legal mining. We are, indeed living in interesting times.
The activities of EXTON CUBIC LTD within the Tano-Offin Forest Reserve- including the establishment of an integrated Aluminum industry-has the potential to create 40, 000 direct and indirect jobs and for a government that won power on the altar of providing jobs for the teeming unemployed youth, it is only fair and logical that it sheds it’s political lenses and support this noble cause by an illustrious son of the land.
Abass Nurudeen
