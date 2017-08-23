TOP STORIES
The Bible is the book of God and God is the God of booksBy: Bismark Omari Somuah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Cop arrested for selling ‘wee’ at duty post
Story from IsaacAkwetey-Okunor, Akuapem-Mampong.
( ikantso2012@gamil.com ).
The Akuapem-Mampong District Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested and handed over to the Police Headquarters in Accra, a police corporal who was reportedly trading in narcotic drugs whilst on guard duty.
Corporal Prince Opoku, with service No 40544, has been provisionally charged for possession and peddling in a substance suspected to be Cannabis, whilst on guard duty at the National Investment Bank (NIB) at Akuapem-Mampong in the Akuapem North District of the Eastern Region.
According to the facts available to the media, on Monday, he was detailed for guard duties at the NIB Mampong branch, but the Branch Manager realised his movements and activities in and around the bank were suspicious. He was said to have always been moving to and from the adjoining streets of the bank.
The suspicion of the Branch Manager was heightened when a known criminal sat with him at the bank for a very long time, and after that, the manager warned him. He, however, did not stop, as more suspicious characters continued to visit him while he was on duty.
CCTV camera footage subsequently captured him selling an item, and the District Commander was called to come and witness what game the cop was up to.
After monitoring his conduct, Corporal Prince Opoku was arrested, but denied sending a bag that was found with him to the bank. The bank officials, however, insisted that the bag belonged to him.
When the bag was finally opened, it contained a black polyethylene with 73 wrappers of suspected Indian hemp, nine tablets of tramadol, all suspected to be narcotics drugs, a pair of scissors, his personal belongings, and a suicide note he wrote on June 10, this year.
He then confessed the bag belonged to him, and that he had the exhibit from an operation he conducted at a location close to the bank the previous day, but could not officially report it to the charge office. The CCTV footage, however, proved otherwise, leading to him being taken into custody.
He has since been transferred to the Police Headquarters in Accra, where he is expected to be arraigned before court.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News