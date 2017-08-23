modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Registration for 2017 national service persons extended

CitiFMonline
3 minutes ago | General News

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has extended the period of registration for service personnel to Thursday, August 31, 2017.

It said the extension is to enable service personnel who have not been able to complete their biometric registration to do so “to avoid being locked out.”

A statement issued and signed the acting Executive Director of the Scheme, Ussif Mustapha said, “The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has extended the deadline for the 2017/2018 service year registration to Thursday, August 31, 2017.”

“Management therefore urges all prospective national service personnel, who for varied reasons have not yet been able to complete their registration processes, to take advantage of the extension and do so to avoid being locked out.”

“Management further directs all prospective national service personnel who have issues with their postings, to contact their respective NSS regional secretariats across the country or the head office for direction and assistance.”

It also reminded personnel that the service year begins on Friday, September 1, 2017.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Previous board approved SSNIT’s $66m software deal – Prof. Alabi

1 hour ago

GH¢224K siphoned into private pocket at Births and Deaths

2 hours ago

quot-img-1A visit to a friend can change your life

By: Musical-Soldier quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38614.3905
Euro5.15685.1620
Pound Sterling5.62035.6282
Swiss Franc4.53294.5359
Canadian Dollar3.49763.5003
S/African Rand0.33240.3325
Australian Dollar3.47343.4805
body-container-line