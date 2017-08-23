modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Aflao police grab teenager, 4 others for robbery

GNA
1 hour ago | General News

The police in Aflao  on Thursday  arrested five armed men who allegedly shot and robbed a mobile money dealer at First Lowcost, Aflao.

The suspects are; John Geri, 25, an ex-convict and gang leader, Gabriel Adehoka, 22, farmer, Prosper Treve, 21, Paul Kuma, 21 and Abraham Kelvin Nukpofe, 18, a disc jockey.

Mr Eric Vondee, Aflao District Police Crime Officer, said that about 9:15pm last Tuesday, a group of masked armed men attacked one Theodore Akatsi, 21, a mobile money operator at his base, shot him in the head and took away money, mobile recharge cards, three cellular phones and a laptop.

He said eye witnesses rushed the mobile money operator to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital at Aflao, where he was treated and discharged.

Mr Vondee said  on Thursday , police had a tip-off that the group wanted to strike again at another spot and moved in to arrest some of the suspects.

He said a locally made pistol was found with Geri together with an empty cartridge, while the laptop, recharge cards and mobile phones were also retrieved from the others.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Previous board approved SSNIT’s $66m software deal – Prof. Alabi

1 hour ago

GH¢224K siphoned into private pocket at Births and Deaths

2 hours ago

quot-img-1I am not physically rich and I do not want that(physically rich).But I am seeking spiritual riches in Christ Jesus which endures forever.

By: Kyei-Afrifa.Ma.Germa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38614.3905
Euro5.15685.1620
Pound Sterling5.62035.6282
Swiss Franc4.53294.5359
Canadian Dollar3.49763.5003
S/African Rand0.33240.3325
Australian Dollar3.47343.4805
body-container-line