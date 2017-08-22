TOP STORIES
WAEC releases provisional results of BECE
Accra, Aug. 21, GNA - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
It said this was 25 days earlier than last year and that the Council was in the process of dispatching the results to the schools through the Municipal/District Directors of Education.
The results were announced in a statement signed by Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday.
The statement said, meanwhile, the Council had posted the results online and candidates, who so desired, may access their results online at the Council's website.
It said a total of 468,060 candidates, made up of 241,154 males and 226,906 females sat for the examination, representing 1.53 per cent higher than that of the previous year.
The candidates were from 15,185 schools and the examination was administered at 1,702 centres, the statement said, adding that out of those who initially registered for the examination, 3,315 (0.71 per cent) were absent.
It said Stanine grading system was used for the BECE with Grade 1 as the highest and Grade 9 as the lowest adding; 'It must be noted that with this grading system, there are no failures in BECE.'
The statement said the subject results of 1,298 candidates, which was 0.28 per cent of the total candidature, have been withheld and that this excluded the subject results of candidates who were detected by the Item Differentia Profile (IDP) software to have cheated in the objective tests.
'The withheld results will be released after the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the Examination,' it said.
The statement advised candidates to do independent work in the examination hall and avoid seeking any form of illegal assistance as such acts would be detected and sanctions applied accordingly.
It expressed its deepest appreciation to all stakeholders, especially the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, supervisors, invigilators, the Ghana Police Service, examiners and all who, in various ways, helped in the successful conduct of the Examination and the timeous release of results.
GNA
