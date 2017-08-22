modernghana logo

Citi FM commiserates with Sierra Leone [Photos]

CitiFMonline
17 minutes ago | Headlines

A delegation from Citi FM on Tuesday visited the Sierra Leonean High Commission in Accra to express the grief of the station over the tragedy that struck Sierra Leone last week.

The Chief Executive Officer of Citi FM, Samuel Atta-Mensah signed the book of condolence at the and also informed the Commissioner that  listeners of the station have contributed relief items to help survivors of the mudslide that claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed property worth millions of dollars.

Mr. Atta-Mensah signing the book of condolence
Citi FM last week started the Supporting Sierra Leone Initiative to gather for survivors.

The donations have far so been overwhelming   and would be sent to Sierra Leone by close of week.

Mr. Atta-Mensah was accompanied by Citi FM's Human Resource Manager and head of Corporate Social Responsiblity, Jenifer Anane-Nsiah, Sales Manager, Omane Mensah Bonsu and Director of News Programming, Bernard Avle.

The rest are Priscilla Mensah, Executive Assitant and Fred Djabanor, producer of the award winning Citi Breakfast Show.

Sierra Leone is contending with a humanitarian crisis after Regent, a town near Freetown, was struck by a mudslide and flooding after torrential rain.

Over 400 people have been confirmed dead after the August 14 disaster and about 3,000 more have been displaced while over 600 more are said to be still missing.

The government of Ghana over the weekend donated relief items amounting to GHc1 million to Sierra Leone.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

