Avoid attacking parents, teachers urged
Accra, Aug. 20, GNA - Mrs Faustina Opoku-Yeboah, a former Greater Accra Regional Manager of Catholic Schools, has called on parents to report any act of misbehaviour of staff to the head of the school for amicable resolution.
She said parents are partners in the child's development, therefore they must collaborate with teachers and avoid attacking them at the least provocation.
Mrs Opoku-Yeboah said that teachers in early childhood education should have sterling qualifications and qualities to handle the babies and infants, adding that teachers are the surrogate parents and, therefore, should know each child by name, emotions, strengths and weakness so that the slightest change would be noticed.
Mrs Opoku-Yeboah gave the advice at the Fifth Anniversary and Second Graduation ceremony of Glorygate CrÃ¨che and Nursery in Accra, on Saturday.
The colourful event was held under the theme: 'Glorygate Creche and Nursery; Holistic Education for Child Development', which was chosen to lend credence on the need to train children physically, spiritually and emotionally.
In all, 18 graduands who were neatly adorned with their academic gowns passed out from Kindergarten Two to Class One.
They sang patriotic songs and performed choreography to the admiration of their parents and guardians while others recited poetry.
Mrs Opoku-Yeboah said, for a child to become a responsible adult, it is imperative for the child to be developed in totality and asked parents to invest in their children's education.
'This means the formation of the child is crucial to determine who the child would be in the future,' she said.
She urged the school to live up to its guiding principles of excellence, quality, beauty and total formation of a child so that they would become assets to the society.
She said all the stakeholders including parents, teachers, policy-makers and children should play their roles and collaborate to build a holistic child.
She advised children to study hard, obey school authorities and instructions so that they would grow up as responsible adults and become useful to society.
Mrs Gloria Kwasie, the Proprietress of the School, in her welcome address, said the school started with five children with two teachers about five years ago.
She said the school, over the years, has grown in strength and become a household name in view of the excellent training offered to the children.
She said it had provided academic-friendly facilities and suitable means of transportation that had created a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.
The Proprietress, therefore, assured parents and guardians that it would continue to provide value-for- money services to the children with solid moral and academic foundation that would propel them to greater heights in life.
The school rewarded both teaching and non-teaching staff for their dedication and meritorious service to the school.
GNA
By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
