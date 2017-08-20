TOP STORIES
Punishment for Development
Alexander the Great (Macedonia), on his way of revenge against the Achiminidian Empire, the Persian Kingdom, to find justice for their attack on the Greek people, entered Gordon and saw the knot people had been fighting over to lose it not knowing how best to do it. As a man of action he took his sword and cut the knot in half ending a generation long standing problem. After he had executed the Persian murderers of his Persian rival, King Dareios III, he took on the symbols of the Persian Reign to demonstrate his intentions to merge both countries finding themselves in battle for generations and bring peace. He did so to the extent that his boy-friend Hephaistos insulated him and in a rage, during a dinner in his tent -out of hot blood-, threw a spear into his body to end the life of his Lover hiding himself for 3 days after the incident in his tent wanting to end his campaign for good.
The Finder newspaper on Friday 18.08.2017 reports about SADA tricycles (around 2900) and bikes (around 700) rotting away for the past 2 years on the SADA compound worth GHC 44 Mio. (approx. USD 10 Mio.) mend to assist the poorest regions of Ghana, the northern belt, to develop and increase the living stand of the people in the dry Savannah zone in need for assistance from the whole country. Internal rankling is alleged to be the cause of the issue reminding the informed community about the more than 20 brand new 4x4 Cars on the Local Government Ministry’s backyard unused for the past 17 years hitting the news 2 weeks ago.
The house for the Vice-President - under construction - is estimated at a total cost of USD 14 Mio. standing still uncompleted halted indefinite as the new Government judges the cost as too high. Waiting to end the construction and bring it to use, will worsen the situation. Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, the most powerful woman in the world as people are branding her, is living with her husband, Professor Sauer, in an Apartment in Berlin’s City Center…even not in a house! Olaf Scholz (potentially the next German President), her former Minister for Social Affairs and today Mayor of Hamburg, a city and state in itself, lives with his wife Britta Ernst in an Apartment in a simple area of Hamburg (Altona Ottensen) while any “simple” Politician in Africa occupies a Mansion.
Flagstaff House, the Office of the President, financed by the Government of India, is under renovation again paid for by the Government of India. Komenda Sugar factory, close to Cape Coast in the Western Region, is still standing idle as the seedlings grown for the factory are not suitable for the factory due to less sugar in the sort of the seedlings chosen.
University of Winneba for Education cannot issue graduation certificates as the respective Council has not been inaugurated. Pharmacists, since the beginning of 2017, cannot renew their licenses as the Pharmacy Council that needs to countersign any license has not been established.
Capital and UT-Bank has been declared bankrupt and sold to GCB Bank allowed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG). As the supervisory board the BoG is mandated to scrutinize Banks on a monthly basis and observe closely the activities of Ghanaian banks to bring a timely stop to potentially wrong management actions of any Bank, allowed these two banks to operate even having known for years about their mismanaged situation.
The current ongoing sittings of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, live broadcasted daily on GTV, unveils the yearly same shortfalls of Ghanaian’s institution with no lesson learnt and no disciplinary action taken.
China this month’s has successfully helped the Atomic Energy of Ghana to convert its operation from highly enriching uranium to lower enriching uranium status for peaceful use. Germany, by 2020, is ending the operation of its last 8 Nuclear Power Stations as too dangerous to handle and the problems involved to safely store nuclear waste for hundreds of generations to come, is looking jealously down to Africa with sun endlessly shining while standing in heavy snow shivering.
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Independence Day 06.03.1957: “When the Black Man is finally free, he is capable to manage his own affairs.” 60 years down the line, where is the evidence? How it is possible for Africa to be independent (high indebtedness is a fake Independence) and at the same time to be a success story of humanity as it is not about citizenship, race, colour or believe, this world is about the welfare of people/citizens? Ask for help and not for money!
P.S.: Friday,18.08.2017, Accra Ring Road overhead, boy barefoot bagged me for money, I asked him to put on his slippers, he went to his mother, she gave him the slippers, smiled with thumbs up. Which African cares for the safety of a bagging child from Niger?
Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 19.08.2017
