A galamsey play 'Saints and Sinners' to be premiered

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

GNA Reporter
Accra, Aug. 19, GNA - A galamsey play titled 'Saints and Sinners', would be premiered at the International Conference Centre in Accra on Aug 26 and 27.

The play will also be shown in Tamale on September 23 at the University of Development Studies Auditorium, in Takoradi on September 30 at Akroma Plaza and in Kumasi on October 17 at the New CCB Auditorium.

A statement issued and signed by Latif Abubakar, the Producer of the play, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the play tells a story of Mr Agyemang, a cocoa farmer who out of pressure leased his only treasure to Mr Binks, a galamsey businessman for ten years for a huge amount of money.

The statement said unknown to Mr Agyemang, the land after a year cannot be used for its purpose. What happens to Mr Agyemang and his entire generation? Did Mr Binks actually benefit from the land?.

The stage play is produced by Globe Productions, in partnership with WaterAid and the

Mirror, supported by Unibank, The Royal Senchi, Turkish Airlines, Tigo, Yomi Yoghurt and stop Galamsey.

The play is Latif Abubakar's 12th foray into the field of stage drama. He wrote Romantic

Nonsense, You May Kiss the Corpse, the Second Coming of Nkrumah, I can't think far, Judas and Delilah, among others.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Social News

