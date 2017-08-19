modernghana logo

People of Osu participate in health walk

GNA
1 hour ago | Health

Accra, Aug. 18, GNA - The chiefs and people of Osu on Friday participated in a five-hour health walk through some streets of the town as part of activities to mark this year's Homowo Festival, which comes off on Tuesday.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the walk, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the Paramount Chief of Osu, urged the people to take a day in a week to exercise.

He described the walk as very exciting and encouraging and said even though people had busy schedules, a day's exercise would go a long way to boost their health status.

Nii Kinka Dowuona said as part of the celebrations, the community would undertake a clean-up exercise on Saturday.

He said on Monday there would be a Homowo Homecoming where Osu citizens in the Diaspora and some communities in the country would converge at the Chief's Palace whilst others would display their farm produce in a procession.

On Tuesday, Nii Kinka Dowuona said he would sprinkle the traditional meal; 'Kpokpoi' as he visits principal homes and shrines.

Nii Ako Nortei IV, the Osu Mankralo, said the walk was a wakeup call on the people to celebrate the Festival in love, happiness and unity.

