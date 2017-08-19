TOP STORIES
"When time is moving, move with time. You must not be in haste, and you must not totally hesitate. What exactly do you want to achieve? No goal, no go." - Sixtus, NigeriaBy: Sixtus
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
SHS Teachers Urged To Encourage Research Amongst Students
Teachers in the Senior High Schools (SHS) have been urged to encourage their students, especially the girls, to do more research work as part of their curriculum in the secondary education level.
This will help the students master the courses they pursue in their schools and also make them think innovatively which is the way to go.
At Aburi during the grand finale of the 2017 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) competition organised by the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE)-Ghana, Richard Amoani,the Programmes Officer of the Forum, who spoke exclusively to www.ghananewsarena.com, categorically stated that students easily identify problems but lack the ability or the wisdom to invent solutions and therefore believes that research would make them think critically if encouraged.
The STEM competition, which started in 2015, this year saw 10 SHS participating, including, the Diaspora Girls SHS, Adonten SHS, Aburi Girls SHS, Aburi Prebyterian SHS and Methodist Girls SHS.
The others were Benkum SHS, Nifa SHS, Okuapeman SHS, West African SHS and Odorgono SHS.
After the innovation competition which saw the representatives of the schools inventing innovative projects of their own; two schools, Odorgono and Aburi Presbyterian SHS emerged winners and would be representing Ghana at the sub regional level in Lusaka-Zambia on August 22, 2017.
The two schools won the day by using Nim tree extracts to prepare preservative for dry maize and using herbs to prepare insecticide for killing bedbugs respectively.
The Forum for African Women Educationalists was established in 1993 by some prominent women Educationalists in Africa with the aim of enhancing the girl-child education in the continent.
Realising that the area of Science, technology, engineering and mathematics had been dominated by males, the Forum instituted the STEM to encourage girls to venture into those perceived difficult programmes to bridge the huge gap.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Education