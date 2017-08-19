modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Word Digest: Blessed Is Who (5)

Ebenezer Zor
22 minutes ago | Feature Article

"The righteous lead blameless lives; blessed are their children after them" [Proverbs 20:7] NIV

Blessed are those who do what is right not wrong.
Being honest and standing for the truth at home, church, school, workplace, community puts o ne in a position for God's blessings.

Can that be said of us?
Are we living righteous lives?
The blessed is he or she who by virtue of believing in Jesus Christ of Nazareth, does what please God than the human race.

Those with righteous lives do what is right to receive a blessing for themselves and their entire generation.

Be blessed.
Prayer
Lord Jesus guide me to the path of righteousness.
Confession
Christ Jesus, you are the Savior of the world.
WordDigest writer's'/whatsapp Page #:+233246646694

Follow us on https://www.facebook.com/TheWordDigest

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Ebenezer Zor

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Feature Article

TOP STORIES

Ghana to also experience mudslide if … – Expert

20 hours ago

Afari Gyan bought Nissan Van for GH₵2.6k – AG report

18 August 2017

quot-img-1 "A King Without a Kingdom"

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line