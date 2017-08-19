TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Word Digest: Blessed Is Who (5)
"The righteous lead blameless lives; blessed are their children after them" [Proverbs 20:7] NIV
Blessed are those who do what is right not wrong.
Being honest and standing for the truth at home, church, school, workplace, community puts o ne in a position for God's blessings.
Can that be said of us?
Are we living righteous lives?
The blessed is he or she who by virtue of believing in Jesus Christ of Nazareth, does what please God than the human race.
Those with righteous lives do what is right to receive a blessing for themselves and their entire generation.
Be blessed.
Prayer
Lord Jesus guide me to the path of righteousness.
Confession
Christ Jesus, you are the Savior of the world.
WordDigest writer's'/whatsapp Page #:+233246646694
Follow us on https://www.facebook.com/TheWordDigest
