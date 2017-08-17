TOP STORIES
Holy Trinity SPA Manageress is best in West Africa
Ho, Aug. 16, GNA - Mrs Diana Mamle Bansah, General Manageress, Holy Trinity and Health Farm, has been adjudged the best Female in Health SPA and Wellness Management at the third Ghana Feminine Awards.
She was said to have brought to bear, rich experiences in spa therapy and management in running Ghana's first and only medical spa at Sogakope in the Volta Region.
Her introduction of exclusive health and wellness products and services reportedly masterminded the 'ascension of wellness facility that attracts people from all over the West African sub-region,' the citation read.
The beauty therapist and fitness instructor told the Ghana News Agency that her passion for beauty and desire to contribute to the promotion of tourism through the provision of 'benchmark innovative healthcare by incorporating preventive, curative and rehabilitative complementary and alternative medical practices into orthodox healthcare system' won her the award.
She dedicated the award to staff of Holy Trinity and Health Farm and said the award would motivate the Spa to 'lead a global paradigm shift in blissful and proactive healthcare.'
GNA
By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA
