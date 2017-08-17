TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3826
|4.3870
|Euro
|5.1305
|5.1328
|Pound Sterling
|5.6369
|5.6430
|Swiss Franc
|4.4962
|4.5000
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4508
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3320
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4586
Government To Set Up Commission Of Inquiry For New Regions
Government is expected to set up a Commission of Inquiry to begin the consultation process in the creation of the new regions.
This follows advice by Members of the Council of State to the President regarding the appointment of a Commission of Inquiry on the need to make recommendations on all the factors involved in the creation of new regions.
Members of the Council of State have been studying a petition forwarded to them by President Nana Akufo-Addo, seeking their advice on strategy to adopt in the splitting of the regions as stipulated in the constitution.
The Minister responsible for Regional Re-organisation, Dan Botwe, speaking to Class News, explained the modalities set out by government to fulfill its pledge of creating new regions during the 2016 electioneering campaign.
He said: “The president got this petition and referred it to the Council of State. On the 29th of June, he wrote to the Council of State and attached all the petitions to the Council. The Chairman of the Council said they had over 300 pages of documents and they have finally said he [Nana Akufo-Addo] can go ahead and continue the process.
“As you well know the constitution is very clear on what has to be done. The president now will have to set up a Commission of Inquiry. As he sets up a Commission of Inquiry, they will then also go and consult the people in these regions, consult stakeholders, talk to them, get ideas in terms of boundaries, issues at stake and determine how the referendum should be held and all that.”
