TOP STORIES
Ignorants forbids mans eyes, to seek and adhere knowledge.By: richie rich
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
Ghanaians advised to be security conscious
Prampram (GAR) Aug 16, GNA - A three-week military exercise of the Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces dubbed: 'Exercise Starlight Stretch', has opened at the Bundase Military Training Camp, with a call on Ghanaians to be vigilant and security conscious.
Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Amponsah, the Command Operation Officer, Southern Command, who made the call at the opening of the exercise in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region, exhorted the public to complement the efforts of the security agencies by providing timely information on suspicious activities for immediate action to be taken.
He emphasised the responsibility of the citizenry to support the security forces to deal with the threat to internal security and the counter activities of insurgents.
The training covers the units under the command which are: First Infantry Battalion, Michel Camp, Second Infantry Battalion, Myohaung Barracks, Takoradi; Five Infantry Battalion, Burma Camp, with supporting arms- Armed Recce Regiment, 66 Artillery Regiment and 48 Engineers Regiment.
Lieutenant Colonel Amponsah said the conventional warfare exercise, was aimed at refreshing the skills of the Command to be ready combat to deal with perceived and potential threats of the peace and security of Ghana.
He said it was also designed to assess the physical fitness of troops as well as to practice the planning, preparation, battle procedure, conduct and execution of deliberate defence, advance to contact, hasty defence, patrols, ambushes and air mobile operations.
Brigadier General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, the General Officer Commanding, Southern Command, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the exercise was also to practice and assess commanders at various command levels in the practical leadership, command and control of troops in the field.
He added that it was also to practice the receipt, planning and issue of orders and enhance cooperation of the members in operations.
The simulation exercise is being held within the Miotso, New Ningo and Prampram areas.
Southern Command encompasses soldiers from the Western, Central, Eastern, Greater Accra, and Volta Regions.
Scenario
The exercise is based on a scenario that an Aggressor which borders Ghana to the East has invaded the country and has attacked the Immigration and Custom Officers at the border with an intention to advance to capture the Tema Port.
The Government complained to ECOWAS, African Union and the United Nations (UN) about the infiltration of the Aggressor elements into the country and the UN passed a resolution asking the Aggressor to redraw his forces immediately but refused.
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) observed some Aggressor Special Forces units around the Sogakopke area trying to advance towards Tema to capture the Port.
The President who is the Commander of the GAF therefore tasked the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) to clear the Aggressor elements and restore the territorial integrity of Ghana.
The CDS has therefore tasked the Army Commander to make sure that all Aggressor elements are cleared to restore the territorial integrity of Ghana.
The Army Commander has therefore launched operation 'Cat Chase' with the Southern Command as the lead Command of the GAF to clear all Aggressor elements on Ghana's territory.
GNA
By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News