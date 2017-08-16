TOP STORIES
I’m Not Greedy – Zoomlion Boss
Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, has indicated that he is not a greedy man as some Ghanaians think, but a creative person who cares about job creation for the unemployed masses.
There is a strong perception among a section of the Ghanaian populace that greed is what drives Mr. Agyepong's business interests.
The top businessman, commonly associated with waste management giant – Zoomlion – owns more than 40 companies and is still strongly poised to set up new ones.
Scandals
Some of his businesses have over the years suffered some damages over alleged scandals, especially those that have to do with government contracts, which have apparently given rise to public perception that he is greedy and corrupt.
One of such scandals has to do with the Ghana Revenue Authority's (GRA's) engagement with Subah Info Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, which came to light in 2013.
Subah Info Ghana Limited was in that particular case accused of receiving payments which were allegedly made to its Stanbic Bank account at the time by GRA for “no” work done for the Ghana.
Recently, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group, Road Safety Management Services Limited, was awarded the mandatory car towing contract, which has caused huge public uproar, as a section of Ghanaians believe that the government is seeking to collect monies from the masses for an individual (Mr. Agyepong).
The apprehension has led to the temporary suspension of the towing service, but Mr. Agyepong in an interview with Joy FM on Tuesday in Accra, debunked allegations that greed drives his business interests.
'I'm Not Corrupt'
He also said that he's not a corrupt businessman, indicating that he is a blessed and creative individual who is concerned about empowering the poor, considering his humble beginnings.
Mr. Agyepong, fondly called 'Chairman' by ex-President Mahama for his passion to excel in whatever he does, made it clear in the said interview that what excites him as a businessman is “to see people working.”
“I'm saying that I'm not greedy; one company is enough to take care of me and my five children. When I create a business, it's because of employment,” Mr. Agyepong said.
“I am someone trying to be able to help people, create employment, create an environment that people can work in,” he added.
Sharing Blessings
He stressed that “I consider myself as someone blessed and I have to share the blessing with society.”
He spoke about his family background, pointing out that he was born on a farm to poor parents, and indicated that his poor background had been the motivating factor for his generosity to others.
Lamentation
According to Mr. Agyepong, the current Ghana “system” practically makes it impossible for young people to start up a business after college education.
“The sad thing is that you are doing business as a local businessman, and at the same time you have foreigners competing with you for the same business.”
BY Melvin Tarlue
