Ministry alerts public of Facebook Scam

GNA
22 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, Aug. 15, GNA - The Ministry of the Interior has alerted the public that Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior has no Facebook account or any other social media account.

The Ministry therefore said some persons acting as the Minister's agents were peddling false information in respect of recruitment into the security agencies under the Ministry of the Interior.

The scam alert was contained in a statement signed by Mrs Adelaide Anno-Kumi, the Chief Director of the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday.

The statement, therefore, urged the public to take note of the scam alert and report any person or group of persons purporting to be agent(s) of the Minister's Facebook or any social media handle/account in respect of recruitment.

'The information being peddled is false and cannot be attributed to the Minister for the Interior who does not operate such accounts,' it said.

The statement said all communication relating to recruitment into the Security Services under the Ministry would be extensively published in the national dailies and on the Ministry's website at the appropriate time.

It advised the public to be wary of such fraudsters and not to deal with any person or group of persons purporting to be acting as agents of Mr Ambrose Dery on a Facebook account.

GNA

