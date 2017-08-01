TOP STORIES
Begin education reformation, former MCE urges stakeholders
Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/A), Aug. 1, GNA - Mr Gordon Asubonteng, a former Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has advised stakeholders of education in the area to help bring about the needed reformation in the sector.
Mr Asubonteng said this over the weekend at the first Graduation ceremony of Dormaa-Ahenkro Municipal Assembly Primary School in the Brong-Ahafo Region, saying that the necessary reformation could be initiated without waiting for the government.
The event was under the theme: "Education, the Tool for Nation Building", and was attended by teaching and non-teaching staff of the school, parents and guardians and members of the general public.
A total of 135 children consisting of 37 Kindergarten two and 98 primary six pupils advanced to the next level of their education.
Mr Asubonteng commended the Management and staff of the school for not only teaching grammar and numeracy but imparting practical knowledge and skills in the production of some basic domestic needs and items to the pupils.
"I saw some detergents on a table on my arrival and I learnt it was produced by the pupils themselves, this is the type of education we want", Mr Asubonteng said.
He said character formation of school children remains an important sign post in the reformation agenda and was paramount to driving the nation on the path of industrialisation and self-dependency.
Mr Jacob Atta, a Circuit Supervisor in Dormaa-Ahenkro, appealed to parents and guardians to effectively complement the efforts of teachers by providing the necessary learning materials to the pupils and students to make learning easy and enjoyable for them.
He urged the pupils to develop the right behaviour and character and always nurse the desire to further their education.
GNA
By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA
