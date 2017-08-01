TOP STORIES
Hajiya Mariam receives best female Journalist award
Accra, Aug 1, GNA - The Ghana Muslim Broadcast Journalists Association and the Northerners and Zongo Concern Youth Association of Ghana have awarded Hajiya Mariam Mohammed Sissy, a broadcast Journalist as the best female Muslim Journalist on Radio and Television.
Hajiya Mariam who also doubles as the Deputy Communications Director of the Hajj Board received it during the launch of Zumunta Club, Ghana and the dua (prayers) for the late Business man and Philanthropist Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu of Global Haulage Group of Companies at Red- Carpet, Nima a suburb of Accra.
The event also brought together chiefs from various Muslim communities in the Greater Accra Region.
Hajiya Mariam Sissy a trained International Broadcaster and the Deputy Hajj Communications Director was the only female recipient among the awardees.
Others honoured included; Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, Minister of Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Alhaji Bala Maikankan, the Director of Zongo Television.
Hajiya Mariam Sissy is a Presenter and the hostess of Adult Education in Hausa on Ghana Television GTV, the Unique Muslim News presenter of Ghana Today on Radio Ghana, a Producer of Ku Falka on Unique FM and Assistant Head and Senior Editor of Hausa section of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).
In an interview with the media, Hajiya Sissy revealed that she started as a Biochemist working with the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, but decided to join the media fraternity on account of her passion to speak for the voiceless in the Muslim society.
According to her, that resolve yielded positive results and made positive impact on her community as she has become a role model to many in the Muslim communities and the country at large.
She said there were many issues within the Muslim community that needed attention, mentioning some of them as Education, entrepreneurship and skills development.
She advised parents to channel their resources and energy in educating girls to ensure that the Muslim communities developed with their male counterparts.
She denounced extravagant spending on weddings, naming ceremonies, expensive cloth and urged them to instead invest in the education of their children.
While acknowledging that there had been some improvement in the education of Muslim youth, Hajiya Sissy said a lot more was expected of them to enhance their performance.
She advised children to study hard in emulation of, Former President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Mrs Samira Bawumia and among other high profile personalities who made it to the top thanks to a decision their Parents took to Educate them some years back.
GNA
