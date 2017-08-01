TOP STORIES
Congratulations To NPP Leadership & Stakeholders For A Successful Constituency And Regional Conferences
Pursuant to Articles 6 (14) and 7(13) of the NPP Constitution, the constituency and regional executives are mandated to hold their annual conference respectively. I have observed with much admiration, the organization of New Patriotic Party's conferences in all the 275 Constituencies and 10 Regions for the past two months and am highly convinced the NPP is well organized for the 2020 elections that will see the second term of H. E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and his able Vice President, H. E. Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
I have no doubt the party is bracing up to secure another resounding victory come 2020 and beyond.
Congratulations to the Party's Leadership at the National, Regional, Constituency and all stakeholders for their show of patriotism.
The excitement, euphoria and joy, coupled with the display of unity, camaraderie and maturity at various conferences, is an indication of the fact that the rank and file of this great party is solid on the ground and united in excellently executing a transformational agenda for Ghana.
Having followed the process in all the constituencies and regional centers through my dedicated team members, of particular interest to me was the various proposals for amendment in the party's constitution that were presented.
My research team is working on a comprehensive amendment proposal to be submitted to the NEC.
I believe the party will take a critical look at them for a far reaching decisions to be taken at the national delegates conference to further deepen participatory democracy in our party and enhance our ability to support our President and his able vice to give their best for our motherland come 25th - 27th August, 2017 at Cape Coast - C/R.
Thanks be to the almighty God for his travelling mercies for all those who patronized the conferences and may his blessings be on us all.
Hope to see in Cape Coast next month.
SIGNED
Fred Amankwah-Sarfo
NPP National Chairman Aspirant, 2018
Issued By:
©The Office of Fred Amankwah-Sarfo
Benjamin Akowuah Acheampong
Personal Aide /Spokesperson
