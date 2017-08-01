TOP STORIES
Sunyani Assembly To Embark On Demolition Exercise Tuesday
Sunyani Municipal Assembly will on Tuesday 1st August embark on a demolition exercise to move traders and hawkers who have transformed the Sunyani central market streets (Roads) into a business avenue where all sort of goods are displayed for passersby to purchase.
The demolition exercise, will also affect some individuals who have erected structures on the road side where Pedestrian pass.
Hon. Evelyn Amma Kumi Richardson, Sunyani Municipal Chief Executives (MCE), speaking to Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM, when she paid final visit at Sunyani central market to inform hawkers on tomorrow exercise, she said the exercise is part of measures to make Sunyani one of the cleanest cities in the country and also to avoid motor traffic at the market.
“We are doing this to ensure free movement of people and vehicular traffic” she added.
According to her, some areas to be affected by the exercise are the hawkers on the main station one way road and other streets.
“We are not leaving them to go and stay home, as we know that they do this to cater for their families but we will relocate them to different place, where they have agreed with us that they will go” she added.
Hon. Evelyn Amma Kumi Richardson, expressed her happiness to them for not chosen to be recalcitrant –blatantly refused to make way for the exercise but rather agreed with the assembly to relocate to the new place.
She said his outfit would offer the necessary support for the successful execution of the exercise.
