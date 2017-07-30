modernghana logo

Man arrested for snatching a car

GNA
33 minutes ago | General News

Sulley Haruna, 29, has been arrested by the police for driving a Toyota Corolla he snatched from its original owner.

The car, which by the time of the arrest in Somanya, has been painted with taxi colours, still possessed its original license number.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Gyawu, the Adentan Police Divisional Police Commander, said on the 22nd April, the owner of the white Toyota Corolla, Michael Adomako reported to the Agbogba Police that his car has snatched from him.

He said the suspect went out with the complainant on a test drive and on the way, he pleaded with the owner to also test-drive the car.

ACP Gyawu said as soon as the complainant relinquished the car, the suspect sped off whiles the owner was stuck in the door of the passenger seat.

He said after some time, and realising that his efforts were futile, the owner let off his hold and watched his vehicle driven away.

ACP Gyawu said based on a tip off, on 17th July, the suspect was arrested with a taxi coloured car which in addition to the number plate bore a striking resemblance to the complainant's car.

The suspect, after investigation, was placed before the court for prosecution.

