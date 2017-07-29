TOP STORIES
Hotels Sign On To Handy Smartphone For Visitor Experience
Some hoteliers in Ghana have already signed up on to the Handy Smartphone which offers innovative services that enriches visitor experience with free connectivity, features and curated guides in and around the hotel.
These hotels include Accra City Hotel, Tang Palace Hotel, Oak Plaza Hotels, Swiss Spirit Hotel and M Plaza Hotel among others.
Speaking at a media launch in Accra, the Handy Managing Director for Africa, Steven To said the device is the first of its kind in Africa and it provides enormous benefits to both the traveller and partner hotels.
“Our belief is that it’s not about where you travel, it is how you travel and the experiences you have at the end. We have a vision to make travel in Africa as easy as going to London or Hong Kong,” he stated.
Mr. To indicated that handy is not only focused on helping hotel guests, it is also focused on how to make all hotels which partner with it to increase revenue and stay ahead of competition by providing services that enrich visitor experience.
The West Africa Regional Manager of Handy, Kell Bakorkor added that since the deployment of the handy smart device with the partner hotels weeks ago, the company has seen considerable interest from other hotels in Accra and Takoradi.
“These hotels are all willing to partner with us in this innovation to revolutionize the services and experiences they provide their guests,” Mr. Bakorkor noted.
In addition, he said this is a revolution sweeping across the hospitality sector in Ghana and Africa as a whole and many hotels are signing on.
One of the first partners of Handy in Ghana, Mr. Sajid Khan, General Manager of Tang Palace Hotel, emphasised that they are delighted to partner with handy to provide this complementary service to their valued guests to ease the troubles they face during their trips, especially with connectivity and the ease of enjoying Accra during their stay here.
“As a traveller and user of the handy smart device, Jemila Abdulai, creator of Circumspecte said “long story short, handy is bound to make your Africa travel experience a whole lot easier and fun especially when visiting a place for the first time – for business, pleasure, or both.”
According to her, this complementary service enables visitors to travel like locals through the provision of updated information on places of interest in their destinations and seamless connectivity.
She added that travelers can explore customized city guides on handy, curated by an experienced content provider to discover new Ghanaian experiences anytime, anywhere.
“Visitors can also stay connected with free unlimited local and international calls, free internet access, speed dial to hotel services, and local emergency and essential travel information,” Jemila stated.
Tink Labs Limited, one of Hong Kong’s most successful startups that revolutionizes travel and tourism, today has announced it is partnering with Ghanaian hotels to offer its mobile travel solution called, handy, to visitors.
The device, first launched in September 2012, helps travelers meet their unlimited demand for Internet connection services in and outside the hotel room and at the same time serving as a tailored travel guide for tourists and integrating with hotel services.
Currently, handy is available in Accra, covering over 1,000 hotel rooms and over 200,000 hotels rooms worldwide and is promised to help millions of global travelers to stay connected.
