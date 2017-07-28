TOP STORIES
A King may move a man to do a thing but every man shall bear responsibility for his own actions or inactionsBy: Anonymous
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
'Belief goes beyond logic': Otabil responds to 'Special Offering' critics
The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr. Mensa Otabil, has reacted to criticisms that a 'Special Offering' notice posted at an ongoing conference could be extortion.
The notice, which promises different rewards for specified monetary offering, went viral amid heated debate over its appropriateness.
Beaming from LED screems at the Greater Works conference, the notice promised “Millionaire Status” for anyone who gave an offering of $5,000 or GHC21,500.
For “100% Life Improvement” believers would have to make an offering of $100 or GHC425.
Speaking Thursday morning during a session at ICGS's Christ Temple, Pastor Otabil suggests that the criticisms have arisen because dissenters are applying logic to what is purely a matter of faith.
“Beliefs goes beyond logic. Logic will tell you what is probable or things being equal. Logic will tell you that if you have a thousand cedis in your account, then you can spend thousand cedis because that is logical. Beliefs will tell you that if you have five loafs of bread you don’t feed five people.
“Belief will tell you that if you have five loafs of bread you can feed five thousand; that is not logical. Now, many times if we say we believe, we believe according to logic, so even what you are believing for is just progression of logic,” he explained.
“I want you to stretch your faith and you are going to believe according to what is written and what I want you to believe is He says all things are possible, I don’t know what that is to you but it is a blank cheque" he adds.
Watch a video of Dr Otabil's reaction below. Video credit: Ghanaweb.com.
Belief defies logic; stretch your faith - Otabil reacts to criticisms of his 'special miracle' offering Posted by GhanaWeb on Thursday, 27 July 2017
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News